Reviewing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 5 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is $18.9, with potential upside of 1.02%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.