Reviewing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s results

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -43.8% -40.2%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.79 shows that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Sierra Oncology Inc. has a 1.67 beta which is 67.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Sierra Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 99.71% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 66.7%. 0.4% are Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are Sierra Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83% Sierra Oncology Inc. 6.25% 9.29% -0.65% -7.83% -35.44% 15.91%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Summary

Sierra Oncology Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.