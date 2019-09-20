Reviewing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 22 10.01 N/A -4.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Risk & Volatility

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 2.49 beta indicates that its volatility is 149.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Radius Health Inc. has a 0.92 beta and it is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is $18.9, with potential upside of 1.29%. Competitively Radius Health Inc. has a consensus price target of $33, with potential upside of 14.35%. Based on the results given earlier, Radius Health Inc. is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Radius Health Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Radius Health Inc. -5.46% -12.52% 4.58% 18.69% -11.25% 30.14%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Radius Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Radius Health Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.