Reviewing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 33 10.26 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 117.19% and an $19.2 consensus price target. Competitively Principia Biopharma Inc. has an average price target of $50, with potential upside of 46.33%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 97.3%. 0.1% are Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.92% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Principia Biopharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.