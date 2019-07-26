Reviewing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Neuralstem Inc. 9 9.81 N/A -0.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4%

Volatility & Risk

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.79 and its 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Neuralstem Inc.’s 161.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.61 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is $20.67, with potential upside of 98.18%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Neuralstem Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17%. About 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83% Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Neuralstem Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Neuralstem Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.