Reviewing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)’s results

We are comparing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -4.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -48.1%

Risk & Volatility

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.79 beta. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.37 beta and it is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 98.75% for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus target price of $20.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.2%. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.09% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.53% 1.71% -0.67% 37.01% -32.27% 54.4%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.