Reviewing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s results

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 7.46 N/A -0.98 0.00

Demonstrates Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Curis Inc. 0.00% -729.4% -66.4%

Volatility and Risk

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.79 and its 179.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Curis Inc.’s beta is 2.11 which is 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Curis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 99.90% and an $20.67 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.2% of Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Curis Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83% Curis Inc. -4.96% -3.7% 66.97% 16.67% -39.84% 163.84%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Curis Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.