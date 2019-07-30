Reviewing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s results

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% 0% -125.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.79 beta means Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 179.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s beta is -0.38 which is 138.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 100.87% for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $20.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 55.7% respectively. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 10% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83% ContraFect Corporation -6.32% -22.15% 22.31% -77.21% -72.28% -67.38%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while ContraFect Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.