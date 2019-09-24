Reviewing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s results

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 12.46 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility & Risk

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.49 beta. ChemoCentryx Inc.’s 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.03 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $18.9, while its potential upside is 1.45%. Competitively ChemoCentryx Inc. has a consensus price target of $20, with potential upside of 176.63%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ChemoCentryx Inc. is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.6% of ChemoCentryx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 4.9% are ChemoCentryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Summary

ChemoCentryx Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.