Reviewing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s results

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 50 0.00 N/A -5.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0.00% -201.4% -89.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

$18.9 is Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1.45%. Meanwhile, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s average price target is $78.17, while its potential upside is 68.83%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 80.7%. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 11.2% are Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.