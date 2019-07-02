Reviewing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 4 6.96 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -13.3%

Volatility & Risk

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.79 and its 179.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 172.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.72 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 74.73% at a $20.67 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 63.93%. The information presented earlier suggests that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Avid Bioservices Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 52.3% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83% Avid Bioservices Inc. -19.55% -16.16% -0.28% -28.69% -1.1% -12.68%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.83% stronger performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has -12.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Avid Bioservices Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.