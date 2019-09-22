Reviewing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1199.45 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.39% upside potential and a consensus price target of $18.9. Competitively the average price target of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14, which is potential 131.02% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% are Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.