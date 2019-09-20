Reviewing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Atreca Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.34% and an $18.9 average price target. Atreca Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 average price target and a 159.74% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Atreca Inc. appears more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67% of Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Atreca Inc.

Summary

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.