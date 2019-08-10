Reviewing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)’s results

Both Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 23.63 N/A -1.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Analyst Recommendations

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a 120.36% upside potential and a consensus price target of $20.67. On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 239.94% and its average price target is $12. Based on the data delivered earlier, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 69.5% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.