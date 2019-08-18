Reviewing Alcon Inc. (ALC)’s and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s results

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alcon Inc.
|59
|4.16
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
|57
|5.89
|N/A
|0.42
|137.80
Table 1 demonstrates Alcon Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Alcon Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alcon Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
|0.00%
|9.5%
|7.8%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alcon Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alcon Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$68.33 is Alcon Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 12.29%. Competitively the average price target of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is $62, which is potential 20.53% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is looking more favorable than Alcon Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Alcon Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.68% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 30.28% of Alcon Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alcon Inc.
|-0.47%
|-4.84%
|1.08%
|0%
|0%
|1.22%
|Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
|6.37%
|0.86%
|15.71%
|-12.94%
|20.34%
|26.76%
For the past year Alcon Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Summary
On 8 of the 9 factors Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats Alcon Inc.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
