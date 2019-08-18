Reviewing Alcon Inc. (ALC)’s and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s results

Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcon Inc. 59 4.16 N/A 0.00 0.00 Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 57 5.89 N/A 0.42 137.80

Table 1 demonstrates Alcon Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alcon Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alcon Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcon Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$68.33 is Alcon Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 12.29%. Competitively the average price target of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is $62, which is potential 20.53% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is looking more favorable than Alcon Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alcon Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 47.68% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 30.28% of Alcon Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 6.37% 0.86% 15.71% -12.94% 20.34% 26.76%

For the past year Alcon Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats Alcon Inc.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.