Reviewing Alcon Inc. (ALC)’s and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM)’s results

Both Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) and CAS Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CASM) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcon Inc. 59 3.97 N/A 0.00 0.00 CAS Medical Systems Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alcon Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Alcon Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcon Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alcon Inc.’s upside potential is 16.05% at a $68.33 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alcon Inc. and CAS Medical Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 47.68% and 39.33%. Insiders held 30.28% of Alcon Inc. shares. Competitively, CAS Medical Systems Inc. has 15.02% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22% CAS Medical Systems Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Alcon Inc. beats on 5 of the 5 factors CAS Medical Systems Inc.

CAS Medical Systems, Inc., a non-invasive cerebral oximetry technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive patient monitoring products worldwide. The Company's FORE-SIGHTÂ® Absolute Cerebral Oximeter provides non-invasive and continuous measurement of absolute cerebral tissue oxygenation in the brain for patients during critical care. The company provides FORE-SIGHT tissue oximeter monitors, sensors, and accessories. CAS Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.