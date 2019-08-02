Reviewing Alcon Inc. (ALC)’s and Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Alcon Inc. (NYSE:ALC) and Antares Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcon Inc. 59 3.95 N/A 0.00 0.00 Antares Pharma Inc. 3 6.64 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alcon Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alcon Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcon Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Antares Pharma Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -7%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Alcon Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alcon Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Antares Pharma Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Alcon Inc. has a consensus target price of $68.33, and a 17.10% upside potential. Competitively Antares Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $9.04, with potential upside of 198.84%. The results provided earlier shows that Antares Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Alcon Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alcon Inc. and Antares Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 47.68% and 44.3%. Insiders owned 30.28% of Alcon Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Antares Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcon Inc. -0.47% -4.84% 1.08% 0% 0% 1.22% Antares Pharma Inc. -2.45% -6.18% 16.42% 6.69% 24.61% 17.28%

For the past year Alcon Inc. has weaker performance than Antares Pharma Inc.

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. In addition, the company is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency. It has strategic alliances and partnership arrangements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.; AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and Ferring B.V. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.