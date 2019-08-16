Reviewing Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC)’s and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP)’s results

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTSP) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.37 N/A 0.29 28.27 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 93 1.22 N/A 8.70 10.73

Demonstrates Alcentra Capital Corporation and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Virtus Investment Partners Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Alcentra Capital Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Alcentra Capital Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Virtus Investment Partners Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alcentra Capital Corporation and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 84.68% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 1.28% 1.96% -3% 17.89% -9.95% 22.93%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation was more bullish than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.