Reviewing Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC)’s and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s results

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.43 N/A 0.29 28.27 Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 25 5.35 N/A -0.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alcentra Capital Corporation and Oxford Lane Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCM)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1.43% of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 0.55% 0.99% -0.57% 1.39% 0.35% 1.39%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats on 3 of the 5 factors Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.