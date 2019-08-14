Reviewing Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC)’s and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY)’s results

Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.56 N/A 0.29 28.27 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Alcentra Capital Corporation and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alcentra Capital Corporation and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 17.66%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 1.1% 1.92% 1.31% -0.49% 2.13% 1.51%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation has stronger performance than Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation beats Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.