Reviewing Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC)’s and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.36 N/A 0.29 28.27 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alcentra Capital Corporation and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alcentra Capital Corporation and Futu Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 10.8% of Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation has 30.69% stronger performance while Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Alcentra Capital Corporation beats Futu Holdings Limited.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.