Reviewing Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC)’s and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 8 4.42 N/A 0.29 28.27 Cohen & Steers Inc. 48 6.41 N/A 2.52 20.79

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alcentra Capital Corporation and Cohen & Steers Inc. Cohen & Steers Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Alcentra Capital Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Alcentra Capital Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alcentra Capital Corporation and Cohen & Steers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45.4% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.6% of Cohen & Steers Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year Alcentra Capital Corporation was less bullish than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Alcentra Capital Corporation on 8 of the 9 factors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.