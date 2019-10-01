Reviewing Alcentra Capital Corporation (ABDC)’s and 23135 (:)’s results

Since Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) and 23135 (:) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alcentra Capital Corporation 9 0.00 N/A 0.29 28.27 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alcentra Capital Corporation and 23135.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Alcentra Capital Corporation and 23135.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% 23135 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alcentra Capital Corporation and 23135 are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 44.99% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.95% of 23135’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69% 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Alcentra Capital Corporation beats 23135 on 4 of the 4 factors.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.