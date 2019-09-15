Reviewing Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s results

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 120.58 N/A -5.11 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 20 19.77 N/A -0.94 0.00

Demonstrates Albireo Pharma Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Albireo Pharma Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5. Competitively, Zymeworks Inc. has 6.8 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zymeworks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Zymeworks Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $37.75 average target price and a 47.35% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Albireo Pharma Inc. and Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.2% and 49.2% respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Zymeworks Inc. -5.97% -0.57% 21.67% 47.61% 87.14% 55.65%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Zymeworks Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.