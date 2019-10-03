Reviewing Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)’s results

Both Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 4 0.00 4.35M -2.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Albireo Pharma Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Albireo Pharma Inc. and Verona Pharma plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 38,956,158.66% -47% -32.3% Verona Pharma plc 97,990,628.94% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Albireo Pharma Inc. and Verona Pharma plc are owned by institutional investors at 79.2% and 65.57% respectively. 0.2% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Verona Pharma plc 4.22% -26.96% -33.23% -32.8% -72.78% -56.48%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance while Verona Pharma plc has -56.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Verona Pharma plc beats on 5 of the 9 factors Albireo Pharma Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.