Reviewing Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s results

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 113.10 N/A -5.11 0.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 48.10 N/A -6.34 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4%

Volatility and Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 1.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s 2.13 beta is the reason why it is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s upside potential is 164.62% at a $62 consensus price target. Competitively Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has an average price target of $76.14, with potential upside of 29.82%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Albireo Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 92.97%. Insiders owned 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.