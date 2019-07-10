Reviewing Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK)’s results

Both Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 179.16 N/A -3.87 0.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 18 151.72 N/A -2.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Albireo Pharma Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Albireo Pharma Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0.00% -76.3% -42.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.7. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Scholar Rock Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 97.64% and an $62 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Albireo Pharma Inc. and Scholar Rock Holding Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 72.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 29.4% are Scholar Rock Holding Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Scholar Rock Holding Corporation -3.68% 32.47% 27.78% -16.25% 0% -8.88%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 54.34% stronger performance while Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has -8.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Scholar Rock Holding Corporation.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company is developing its lead antibody product candidate, SRK-015, a first-in-class inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. It is also developing various product candidates for a range of serious diseases, including other neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and anemia. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.