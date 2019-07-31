Reviewing Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 160.09 N/A -3.87 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Albireo Pharma Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 15.5. The Current Ratio of rival Replimune Group Inc. is 38.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 38.1. Replimune Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Albireo Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Replimune Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 121.19% for Albireo Pharma Inc. with consensus target price of $62.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.6% of Replimune Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, Replimune Group Inc. has 12.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has stronger performance than Replimune Group Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Replimune Group Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.