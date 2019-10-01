Reviewing Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 2 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Albireo Pharma Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 38,810,316.14% -47% -32.3% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. About 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.1% are Realm Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Realm Therapeutics Plc

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.