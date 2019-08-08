Reviewing Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s results

Both Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 140.33 N/A -5.11 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Albireo Pharma Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Albireo Pharma Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.5 beta indicates that Albireo Pharma Inc. is 50.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 2.24 beta is the reason why it is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, OncoSec Medical Incorporated which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Albireo Pharma Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 152.34% upside potential and an average target price of $62.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Albireo Pharma Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors at 79.2% and 17.3% respectively. About 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.1% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while OncoSec Medical Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats OncoSec Medical Incorporated on 8 of the 8 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.