Reviewing Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)’s results

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 113.82 N/A -5.11 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 1.82 N/A -1.55 0.00

Table 1 highlights Albireo Pharma Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Albireo Pharma Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. is 15.5 while its Current Ratio is 15.5. Meanwhile, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.