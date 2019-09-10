Reviewing Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s results

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 118.30 N/A -5.11 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see Albireo Pharma Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Albireo Pharma Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -190.9% -80.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Its competitor Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is 2.8. Albireo Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 40% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.26% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 17.1% 29.89% 32.94% 3.91% -69.79% 13%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Leap Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.