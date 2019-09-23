Reviewing Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

We are contrasting Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 115.22 N/A -5.11 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 14.94 N/A -22.38 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Its competitor HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Albireo Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is $20, which is potential 156.41% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Albireo Pharma Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 35.9%. About 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance while HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has -47.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.