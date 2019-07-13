Reviewing Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 162.37 N/A -3.87 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.56 N/A -0.36 0.00

Demonstrates Albireo Pharma Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Albireo Pharma Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility and Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.73 beta. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Albireo Pharma Inc. are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. Its competitor Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is 2.7. Albireo Pharma Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Albireo Pharma Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Albireo Pharma Inc. has an average price target of $62, and a 118.08% upside potential. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21 consensus price target and a 26.66% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Albireo Pharma Inc. appears more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 87.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. 0.4% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. was more bullish than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.