Reviewing Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s results

Both Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 164.26 N/A -3.87 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 10 0.00 N/A -2.16 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 and a Quick Ratio of 15.5. Competitively, Gamida Cell Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 9.3 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gamida Cell Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$62 is Albireo Pharma Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 115.58%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.7% and 16.3%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Gamida Cell Ltd. -10.5% -14.25% -48.67% -30.28% 0% -27.97%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 54.34% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -27.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.