Reviewing Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX)’s results

Both Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 180.48 N/A -3.87 0.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 40.86 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Albireo Pharma Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.73 beta indicates that Albireo Pharma Inc. is 73.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. which has a 9 Current Ratio and a 9 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Albireo Pharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $62, and a 96.20% upside potential. On the other hand, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s potential upside is 644.44% and its consensus target price is $16.75. Based on the results delivered earlier, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Albireo Pharma Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Albireo Pharma Inc. and Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 0% respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.