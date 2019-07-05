Reviewing Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 178.93 N/A -3.87 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 54 2.81 N/A 0.73 62.31

In table 1 we can see Albireo Pharma Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.73 beta indicates that Albireo Pharma Inc. is 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

The consensus price target of Albireo Pharma Inc. is $62, with potential upside of 97.89%. Competitively the consensus price target of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. is $69.5, which is potential 48.57% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Albireo Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Emergent BioSolutions Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Albireo Pharma Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.7% and 85% respectively. About 0.4% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.8% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 54.34% stronger performance while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has -23.68% weaker performance.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.