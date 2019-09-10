Reviewing Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s results

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 118.30 N/A -5.11 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 16.54 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Albireo Pharma Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Albireo Pharma Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Volatility and Risk

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s current beta is 1.5 and it happens to be 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Dynavax Technologies Corporation has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, Dynavax Technologies Corporation which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend while Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.