Reviewing Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 113.39 N/A -5.11 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 31 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 highlights Albireo Pharma Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Albireo Pharma Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cortexyme Inc. are 15.9 and 15.9 respectively. Cortexyme Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Albireo Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Cortexyme Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. was less bullish than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

Cortexyme Inc. beats Albireo Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.