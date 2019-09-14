Reviewing Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 120.58 N/A -5.11 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 357.76 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Albireo Pharma Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.5 shows that Albireo Pharma Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. BioPharmX Corporation has a 0.07 beta and it is 93.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Albireo Pharma Inc. and BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 79.2% and 16.1% respectively. About 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, BioPharmX Corporation has 1.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance while BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.