Reviewing Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s results

We are comparing Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 118.02 N/A -5.11 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Albireo Pharma Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Albireo Pharma Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Risk and Volatility

Albireo Pharma Inc. is 50.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.5. Competitively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is 102.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -0.02 beta.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Albireo Pharma Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average target price and a 420.20% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.2% and 54.7%. Insiders held 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.