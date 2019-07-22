Reviewing Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s results

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 161.17 N/A -3.87 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Albireo Pharma Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. On the competitive side is, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. which has a 14.3 Current Ratio and a 14.3 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Albireo Pharma Inc. is $62, with potential upside of 119.70%. Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus target price and a 26.65% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Albireo Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Audentes Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 1.16% -5.46% 61.44% 59.29% 9.29% 79.32%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has weaker performance than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.