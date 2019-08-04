Reviewing Albireo Pharma Inc. (ALBO)’s and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s results

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 145.58 N/A -5.11 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 17 20.52 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 highlights Albireo Pharma Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Albireo Pharma Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.5 beta means Albireo Pharma Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Assembly Biosciences Inc. on the other hand, has 1.41 beta which makes it 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 15.5 and 15.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Assembly Biosciences Inc. are 8 and 8 respectively. Albireo Pharma Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Albireo Pharma Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$62 is Albireo Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 143.23%. Meanwhile, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $42, while its potential upside is 246.53%. Based on the data given earlier, Assembly Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Albireo Pharma Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Albireo Pharma Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.2% and 89% respectively. About 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance while Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -44.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Assembly Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.