Reviewing Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALACU)’s and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU)’s results

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48 Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86

Table 1 highlights Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pure Acquisition Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Alberton Acquisition Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alberton Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Pure Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Pure Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.8% and 20%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37% Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.