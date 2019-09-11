Reviewing Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALACU)’s and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s results

We are comparing Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) and Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48 Pinterest Inc. 29 16.88 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Pinterest Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Pinterest Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pinterest Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Pinterest Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Pinterest Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Pinterest Inc. 1 2 4 2.57

On the other hand, Pinterest Inc.’s potential upside is 11.52% and its average target price is $32.13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.8% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 53.2% of Pinterest Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, Pinterest Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37% Pinterest Inc. 4.21% 8.66% -7.17% 0% 0% 18.81%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Pinterest Inc.

Summary

Pinterest Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.