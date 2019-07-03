Reviewing Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALACU)’s and Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) and Landcadia Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 570.00 Landcadia Holdings Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Landcadia Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares and 11.6% of Landcadia Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.1% 0.69% 2.19% 0% 0% 1.68% Landcadia Holdings Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.2%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation was more bullish than Landcadia Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Landcadia Holdings Inc.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.