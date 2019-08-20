Reviewing Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALACU)’s and Its Peers results

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.8% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.50% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Alberton Acquisition Corporation has 0% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Alberton Acquisition Corporation and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Alberton Acquisition Corporation and its peers’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation N/A 10 453.48 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Alberton Acquisition Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Alberton Acquisition Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.50

The competitors have a potential upside of -38.47%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Alberton Acquisition Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has weaker performance than Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s rivals.

Liquidity

Alberton Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.89 and has 2.72 Quick Ratio. Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Dividends

Alberton Acquisition Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s rivals beat Alberton Acquisition Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.