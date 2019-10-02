Reviewing Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALACU)’s and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)’s results

Both Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 11 0.00 1.60M 0.02 453.48 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 6 0.00 34.26M -0.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alberton Acquisition Corporation and GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 15,223,596.57% 0% 0% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 545,541,401.27% -10.1% -9%

Liquidity

Alberton Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, GTY Technology Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 and has 0.6 Quick Ratio. Alberton Acquisition Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alberton Acquisition Corporation and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 GTY Technology Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is $7, which is potential 15.89% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Alberton Acquisition Corporation and GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 43.8% and 29.9%. Comparatively, GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37% GTY Technology Holdings Inc. -1.83% -5.18% -23.35% -31.76% -30.4% -30.75%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation has 3.37% stronger performance while GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has -30.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats GTY Technology Holdings Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.