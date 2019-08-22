Reviewing Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALACU)’s and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alberton Acquisition Corporation and Graf Industrial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.8% of Alberton Acquisition Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 56.12% of Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation was less bullish than Graf Industrial Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats Graf Industrial Corp.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.