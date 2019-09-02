Reviewing Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALACU)’s and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALACU) and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alberton Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.02 453.48 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 3 0.46 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates Alberton Acquisition Corporation and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alberton Acquisition Corporation and AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0.00% -8.2% -3.3%

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alberton Acquisition Corporation. Its rival AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.7 respectively. AgroFresh Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alberton Acquisition Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Alberton Acquisition Corporation and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alberton Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 AgroFresh Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of AgroFresh Solutions Inc. is $5, which is potential 208.64% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alberton Acquisition Corporation and AgroFresh Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 43.8% and 82.5% respectively. Comparatively, 2.5% are AgroFresh Solutions Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alberton Acquisition Corporation -0.29% 1.66% 4.3% 0% 0% 3.37% AgroFresh Solutions Inc. -3.87% -11.31% -52.55% -62.47% -78.5% -60.69%

For the past year Alberton Acquisition Corporation had bullish trend while AgroFresh Solutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alberton Acquisition Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors AgroFresh Solutions Inc.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation engages in acquisition, share exchange, share reconstruction, amalgamation, and other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Wisdom Resources Group Limited and changed its name to Alberton Acquisition Corporation in July 2018. Alberton Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides data-driven specialty solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers. The companyÂ’s flagship product is the SmartFresh Quality System that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, such as apples and pears. In addition, the company is developing AdvanStore technology for monitoring fresh fruits while in storage; RipeLock Quality System, a proprietary technology that extends the shelf life of bananas; and LandSpring, a proprietary technology that minimizes stress induced ethylene effects in vegetable seedling transplants allowing for post-transplant vigor. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.